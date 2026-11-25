In line with the theme of the upcoming 83rd session of the Commission, “ESCAP at 80: navigating paradigm shifts, promoting connectivity and accelerating sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific”, the Forum will focus on “Navigating Paradigm Shifts with South-South and Triangular Cooperation: Advancing Connectivity and Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific.” During the forum, the participants will explore how cooperation among Global South countries, supported by triangular partnerships, can help them navigate development transitions, strengthen connectivity, and accelerate sustainable development.