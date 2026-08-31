How India’s cyber-physical systems mission trained 2.46 lakh professionals and funded thousands of researchers

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS): The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) has enabled 1,146 technologies and contributed to 1,329 technology products across sectors like agriculture, healthcare, mining, cybersecurity, advanced communication, and positioning, an official factsheet said on Monday.
The mission has provided skills development training to more than 2.46 lakh professionals. It is building an integrated ecosystem by connecting technology, talent, and enterprise through its Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs) and Translation Research Parks (TTRPs). Additionally, it has supported the creation and licensing of intellectual properties.
The CHANAKYA Fellowship Programme is instrumental in human resource development and skill enhancement which remains key pillars of NM-ICPS. The programme funds projects addressing real-world challenges in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) through specialized TIHs and has awarded 5,824 fellowships to undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and postdoctoral researchers.
The Mission is also nurturing entrepreneurship by helping research-based innovations move towards commercialisation. It has incubated 1,136 start-ups and spin-offs, contributing to more than 24,000 jobs.
Under the mission, the Government has established 25 Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs) as Section 8 companies and these hubs are hosted by premier academic institutions across the country.
They develop technology platforms, translate research into products and nurture technology-based start-ups.
“The TIHs work across four broad areas: technology development; human resource development and skill development; innovation, entrepreneurship and start-up development; and international collaborations,” the statement noted.
NM-ICPS provides a national framework for advancing CPS research, innovation and applications across priority sectors.
The mission brings academia, industry, government and international organisations onto a common platform. This convergence connects scientific research with national priorities, industrial capabilities and emerging market opportunities. It covers the complete innovation journey, from R&D and translational research to product development and start-up incubation.
NM-ICPS is developing national-priority technologies, core competencies and specialised talent in emerging CPS domains, the statement noted.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.