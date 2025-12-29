How India's CWG 2030 bid can fuel a deeper transformation in sports

For a nation with India’s talent, ambition and demographic strength, sport must rise far above episodic celebration. It must become a national habit — woven into everyday life, public policy and collective aspiration. As India steps forward to host major international events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the debate naturally emerges: Do bids alone create a sporting nation? As someone who has lived this journey — as an athlete, mentor and now administrator — I can say this with conviction: bidding is not the culmination; it is the beginning.

Hosting is an opportunity, not a shortcut

No country has transformed its sporting culture merely by hosting an event. But many nations have used hosting as the spark that forces systems to evolve. When a bid is placed, the entire machinery — government, federation, local administration — works with renewed urgency. Infrastructure upgrades, scientific training, sports medicine, talent pathways and governance reforms often accelerate under the pressure of world scrutiny.

But bids without vision are wasteful. Stadiums alone do not create champions. The real transformation happens when these investments feed grassroots programmes, school competitions, athlete scholarships and coach development. Hosting must strengthen the base of Indian sport — not decorate the top. A bid can ignite a system. Only sustained commitment keeps it burning.

Medals are made in systems, not stadiums

The assumption that hosting an international event automatically boosts Olympic medals is misplaced. Medals are earned through continuity, care and long-term athlete development. No stadium, no ceremony, no global spotlight can replace years of structured training and scientific support.

Hosting can, however, improve the ecosystem in which our athletes operate. World-class venues, international exposure at home, sharper officiating standards and enhanced public engagement create conditions conducive to excellence.

History shows that nations often see improvements in Olympic performance not during the hosting year, but in the cycles that follow. Systems mature slowly, but their legacy endures.

India’s goal is not a temporary peak — it is sustained high performance, across disciplines and regions.

The real story behind India’s CWG 2030 victory

India’s 2030 CWG bid succeeded not because of lavish promises, but because of unity and credibility. The Indian Olympic Association, CGA India, the Government of India and the prospective host state presented a rare example of alignment. The Commonwealth Games Federation appreciated our focus on athlete welfare, sustainability and long-term community usage.

We did not promise spectacle; we promised responsibility. We highlighted our growing capacity to deliver safe, efficient, inclusive Games that continue to serve athletes long after the event ends. That clarity of purpose resonated.

India’s ongoing dialogue with the IOC on 2036

Parallel to the Commonwealth bid, India has been engaged in continuous, structured dialogue with the International Olympic Committee regarding the 2036 Summer Olympic Games. This is not a sudden ambition, but a carefully nurtured conversation built on India’s growing operational competence, economic strength and political will.

We have been presenting the IOC with India’s evolving preparations — urban development plans, sustainability frameworks, athlete-centric design, and our long-term sports roadmap. These interactions are constructive and ongoing.

Let me be clear: India is serious about the 2036 Olympics. We are taking measured steps, strengthening systems, and ensuring that when the time comes, our candidature is not just aspirational — but compelling.

Hosting the Olympics is not about prestige. It is about positioning India as a global sporting nation capable of delivering the world’s largest and most complex event with credibility.