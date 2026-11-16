How India U19 bowler Kavya Patel balances six hours of daily practice with exams after Asia Cup triumph

"It is a very proud moment that India has won. It is a very proud moment for me. Yes, there will be a little pressure in such big matches, and we handled it very well. Throughout the match, there was confidence and belief in our dressing room and in our team that we would win this match, and that helped us a lot. I have been in this field, playing cricket, for 11 years. Everyone who has supported me throughout my journey deserves credit for helping me reach this stage," Kavya told IANS.