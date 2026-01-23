How India plans to regulate artificial intelligence without stifling innovation

This publication is the second in the White Paper Series on "Emerging Policy Priorities for India’s AI Ecosystem", an initiative by the OPSA that aims at deepening understanding and fostering informed discussion on critical AI policy issues. The first White Paper in the series, released in December 2025, focused on "Democratising Access to AI Infrastructure", highlighting the need to treat AI infrastructure as a shared national resource and identifying key enablers such as access to high-quality datasets, affordable computing resources, and integration with Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).