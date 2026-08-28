How Haryana PhD scholar Seema Kaliramna used her doctoral thesis to throw for CWG bronze

The physical strength is there, so is the mental toughness. She has to manage different roles as a mother, her study and also her sport. But the athlete, who is supported by Inspire Institute of Sport, opened up about how she manages all the different roles. "Study has never been a barrier to sports. We have rest on Saturday and Sunday, so I work on my PhD on those days or on other rest days. My family has been very supportive of me. My son's grandparents take care of my son, so I receive help from them.