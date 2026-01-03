Money matters in ancient Rome and Greece

People seemed to derive genuine pleasure from possessing these precious metals. The Athenian writer Xenophon (c. 430–350 BCE) provides a clue to the mindset of ancient investors in silver: "When you have acquired the necessary equipment for a household, you don't buy anything more; but money, nobody ever has enough not to want more: to such an extent that those who have a lot find as much pleasure in burying their excess as in using it."