How did a rape allegation at LPU lead to violent unrest and a 10-day campus shutdown? | Explained

Why has social media become central to the investigation?

The sequence at LPU began with a social media message, than publicly established finding by the police or university.

The claim spread rapidly before authorities had established whether the alleged assault had taken place. Punjab Police have asked people not to circulate or believe unverified information, while the university has also urged students to use its formal grievance channels.

The LPU unrest also came shortly after protests at Chitkara University in Patiala, where students had gathered over unverified social media claims concerning two female students. Police said they found no evidence of a suicide or missing students in that case. The two incidents are being investigated separately, although police are examining similarities in how the rumours spread and escalated.

There was also speculation about outsiders being involved in the LPU violence. Police have said some outsiders did participate in the unrest, but they separately clarified that people carrying walkie-talkies who had been described as possible outsiders were actually Indian Army personnel who had come to collect an Army officer's ward from the campus.

For now, the central allegation remains unresolved. The police investigation will determine whether the alleged assault occurred, while a separate investigation is underway into the vandalism, arson and clashes that followed. LPU remains under heavy security as students stay away from campus during the 10-day academic suspension.