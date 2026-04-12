How Cyclospora infection stands apart from regular food poisoning

When actor-singer Saba Azad recently revealed that she had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with a parasite named Cyclospora cayetanensis, it drew attention to a lesser-known but potentially debilitating food-borne infection. Often mistaken for routine food poisoning, this parasitic illness unfolds differently — more quietly at first, but with symptoms that can linger far longer and hit harder if ignored.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal infection known as cyclosporiasis. It typically enters the body through contaminated food or water — most commonly raw fruits, leafy vegetables, herbs, and salads that haven’t been washed thoroughly. Once inside, it affects the small intestine, leading to symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, nausea, fatigue, and dehydration.

Dr Jatin Yegurla, senior consultant gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explains, “Cyclospora infection is often deceptive because symptoms don’t appear immediately. Patients usually develop persistent watery diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea, fatigue, and sometimes low-grade fever about a week after consuming contaminated food or water.”

This delayed onset is what sets it apart from common food poisoning. He adds; “Unlike typical gastrointestinal infections that show symptoms within hours, Cyclospora tends to present later and can last for weeks if untreated. It is also caused by a parasite, not bacteria or viruses, which means it requires specific diagnosis and targeted treatment.”

Dr GR Srinivas Rao, senior consultant gastroenterologist at Yashoda Hospitals, highlights the importance of timely medical intervention, saying, “The standard treatment is a course of antibiotics — specifically trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX) — taken for seven to ten days. With treatment, most patients recover within one to two weeks, but without it, the illness can persist for four to six weeks or longer.”

He further notes that while relapse is uncommon, it can occur in certain cases. “Relapse is rare with proper treatment, but immunocompromised individuals may experience recurrence. Follow-up and, if necessary, repeat treatment ensure complete recovery,” Dr Srinivas states.

Diagnosing the infection, however, is not always straightforward. “Routine tests may miss Cyclospora because its symptoms resemble common stomach infections. Specialised stool tests or molecular methods like PCR are required to confirm the diagnosis, which is why early suspicion is crucial,” states Dr Jatin.

The infection also shows seasonal patterns. “Cases tend to rise during warmer and rainy months, when contaminated water used in irrigation can affect fresh produce,” he explains. Foods like leafy greens, coriander, basil, and berries are commonly linked to outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Dr Srinivas adds that global food systems play a role too. He notes, “With increasing international trade and travel, exposure risks have gone up. However, this calls for awareness, not panic — most healthy individuals recover fully with timely care.”

Certain groups, however, are more vulnerable. “Children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness, including prolonged diarrhoea, dehydration, and nutritional deficiencies,” Dr Jatin cautions.

Despite being an infection, Cyclospora does not spread easily from person to person. Prevention, therefore, becomes key and often comes down to simple daily habits. Dr Srinivas points out a common oversight: “One of the biggest mistakes people make is consuming raw produce without washing it properly. Even ‘pre-washed’ or ‘triple-washed’ items are not completely risk-free, as the parasite can persist on surfaces.”

On a broader level, food safety systems, while robust, are not foolproof. “Current regulations provide a strong foundation, but there are gaps in enforcement, particularly in global supply chains. Cyclospora is resistant to common disinfection methods like chlorination, which makes prevention more challenging,” Dr Srinivas concludes.

This story has been written by Tejal Sinha.