NEET protest: Abhijeet Dipke's father urges govt to address students' demands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's father on Saturday expressed concern over his son sitting on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and asked how the government could be so "merciless" to the students who are Indian nationals, and not Pakistanis.

Claiming that students are on indefinite hunger strikes in various parts of the country, Bhagwan Dipke asked whether the government is waiting for someone to die.

He accused the government of not listening to demands raised by students and threatened to join his son's indefinite fast.