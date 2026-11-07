How Bhadravathi engineering student Shreya N Gowda secured AIR 1 in UPSC NDA exam in maiden attempt

Shivakumar in a statement said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shreya N. Gowda from Bhadravathi for securing All India First Rank in the women's category of the UPSC NDA examination in her very first attempt. Shreya has dreamt of joining the Armed Forces and serving the country since childhood. It is wonderful to see her hard work and determination bring her this success. She has made her family and all of Karnataka proud. I wish her the very best as she moves closer to realising her dream."