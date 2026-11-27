“See, it's always good to have talent. But how can this talent be nurtured? How can this talent be converted into consistent performance? You need to have people looking after you so that you can just focus on the game. It's my humble request to the BCCI that someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should always be looked after and taken care of by these two wonderful gentlemen, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman,” he added.