How Assam's Tezpur University scientists helped crack a six-decade puzzle involving elusive boron-oxygen molecules | Explained

How did the researchers make the discovery?

The breakthrough emerged from experiments involving a compound called diboracumulene and a group of chemicals known as ketones.

Ketones are organic compounds containing a carbonyl group, in which a carbon atom is double-bonded to an oxygen atom. They are widely used in organic synthesis and serve as starting materials in several chemical reactions.

Two doctoral researchers at the University of Würzburg, Lukas Lubczyk and Christian Markl, independently investigated reactions between diboracumulene and different ketones. Instead of producing the outcomes they had anticipated, their experiments yielded unusual orange and yellow solids.

Further analysis revealed that oxoboranes had formed as the main products.

“The discovery was a pleasant surprise. I never thought the diboracumulene would react the way it did, let alone with multiple different, simple substrates. And when Christian came to me with his compound, I knew we were onto something,” Lubczyk said.

The result was unexpected because the researchers had considered several other reaction pathways more likely. Instead, the oxoboranes formed spontaneously and remained stable long enough to be isolated and examined.

Using this approach, the team successfully prepared three different oxoboranes. The fact that the reaction worked with multiple starting materials gives researchers a method to investigate whether other members of this molecular family can also be produced.

Professor Braunschweig described the surprise within the research community, saying, “Nearly everybody in the field had given up on oxoboranes, as they were thought to be just too unstable to be isolated. So we were stunned to see them spontaneously form in these reactions and stick around long enough that we could study them.”