How an 18-year-old Indian teen broke a 36-year Wimbledon record

"Arnav Paparkar is not only in great form but also has a lot of variety. He can attack the net, stay back on the baseline, and keep rallies going with consistent groundstrokes. His movement is sharp, and he reads the game well. He also has good shot selection, knowing when to step in and finish points at the net. On top of that, he is tall and has a strong serve, which gives him easy points and helps him stay out of trouble. He is a complete player with a bright future," Amritraj said.