How a teacher transformed a village school in Sai Reddyguda and brought global attention

HYDERABAD: True heroes do not always wear capes. Sometimes, they deliver morning newspapers to buy desks for their students. In Sai Reddyguda village of Kandukur Mandal in Rangareddy district, Andekar Nagaratnam has become one such figure through his efforts to transform MPPS Sai Reddyguda.

Driven by the belief that every village child deserves quality education, Nagaratnam worked extra hours outside school to personally support the school’s development. Today, the campus stands transformed with renovated classrooms, improved facilities, colourful surroundings and active learning spaces.

When Nagaratnam joined the school in 2018, he found an institution struggling with several challenges. Instead of waiting for change, he began investing his own money into improving the campus. To mobilise additional funds, he even worked as a newspaper delivery boy outside school hours.

“To provide better education in a government school and encourage more students to enrol, I started working towards improving the institution. My wife also supported me in this effort. With my own funds and support from a few like-minded people, we were able to gradually develop the school,” Nagaratnam told TNIE.

Over the years, support from donors, local well-wishers and members of the community helped reshape the campus. Proper fencing was arranged, classrooms were renovated, play materials and furniture were added and sanitation facilities were upgraded.