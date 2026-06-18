Kanpur startup launches electric tool to replace harmful crop burning

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): As India's agricultural sector embraces innovation, a new battery-powered machine is helping farmers tackle one of the country's most persistent environmental challenges, stubble burning.

Crop residue left behind after harvesting often poses a major problem for farmers. Faced with limited time, labour shortages and rising costs, many resort to burning stubble to quickly prepare fields for the next crop cycle.

The practice contributes significantly to air pollution and poses serious health and environmental risks.

A new machine called the E-Brushcutter is emerging as a practical alternative. Designed to cut crops close to the ground, it minimises leftover stubble in the field, reducing the need for burning while making residue available for other productive uses.

In Palra village near Kanpur, farmer Nanka has recently adopted the technology and says it has transformed his farming operations.

"The cost of farming has reduced considerably," he said. "This battery-powered brushcutter can do the work of nearly ten labourers. Instead of becoming stubble, the residue can now be used as fodder. The grain and straw are separated efficiently, which benefits farmers."

The E-Brushcutter has been developed by Kanpur-based startup Alternative Farmtech Private Limited under its brand Vikalp. The company focuses on creating affordable and practical agricultural solutions tailored to the needs of small and marginal farmers.

According to Puneet Goyal, Co-founder of Alternative Farmtech, the machine addresses the root cause of the stubble-burning problem.

"Stubble burning became common because labour shortages forced farmers to rely on combine harvesters, which leave crop residue standing in the field," Goyal explained. "Our machine cuts crops close to the roots, leaving virtually no stubble behind. It also reduces labour requirements significantly, with a single person able to harvest nearly an acre in a day."

Priced at around Rs. 65,000 and approved by relevant authorities, the machine is being promoted through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), which are helping farmers access the technology through subsidies and sponsored assistance programmes. Farmers are also receiving hands-on training to ensure effective adoption.

The initiative is already generating positive feedback among farming communities.

"I will encourage other farmers to use this machine," said farmer Pinki. "Stubble burning increases pollution, but this technology can help prevent that. Farmers should take advantage of it, and I am grateful to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra for introducing us to this solution."

Farmer Ramprakash echoed similar sentiments. "This machine can do the work of ten people," he said. "It cuts crops from the roots, and the residue can be collected and used as cattle feed. There is no need to burn anything."

The innovation is also contributing to the transition towards cleaner agricultural practices. Unlike conventional equipment powered by petrol or diesel, the E-Brushcutter operates on battery power and can be integrated with renewable energy systems, reducing both operating costs and emissions.

Farmer and innovator Vivek Chaturvedi highlighted the economic benefits of the technology.

"This is the country's first battery-operated brushcutter," he said. "Petrol-powered machines are available, but their operating costs are high -- around Rs. 100 per hour. They also create pollution and require significant maintenance. We developed this machine to address those challenges. The cost of running it for an entire day is only about ₹5."

As India looks for sustainable solutions to agricultural and environmental challenges, innovations like the E-Brushcutter demonstrate how technology can support farmers while protecting natural resources.

By reducing costs, eliminating the need for stubble burning and promoting cleaner farming practices, such innovations are paving the way for a more sustainable future for Indian agriculture.