How a 17-year-old is bringing financial literacy to women in India

Mumbai: At 17, while pursuing his studies at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Rehaan Chowdhary is working to make financial education more accessible to women in India. Through The Prosperity Project, which he founded in 2025, he has reached 420 learners across West Bengal and Maharashtra, with workshops covering everyday financial decisions such as budgeting, savings, borrowing and recognising financial fraud.

The idea emerged from conversations with Shampa, who has looked after Rehaan since birth. Learning about financial fraud that had affected her family prompted him to consider how greater financial awareness could help people protect their savings and make informed decisions about their money.