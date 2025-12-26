How 9/11 briefly made Putin Bush’s closest ally

Washington: In the weeks after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged as one of U.S. President George W. Bush’s closest partners, newly released transcripts show.

The records trace a relationship that began with strong counterterrorism cooperation but later gave way to deep mistrust. The transcripts cover meetings and phone calls between the two leaders from 2001 to 2008 and were released by the National Security Archive after a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Bush and Putin first met on June 16, 2001, at Brdo Castle in Slovenia, months before the 9/11 attacks. At that meeting, the two discussed strategic stability, terrorism, NATO, and missile defence. Bush told Putin he believed Russia was “part of the West and not an enemy.”