Narola was pleased to win it but knew that he needed more victories, as that race gave him 10 points for a win and not the 25 that Race 1 and 3 winners get. "When I initially won the race, I was very happy about it. But later on, I realised it's not going to cut it because it's a reverse grid win. And I'm going to need to win more main races because that's where the points are," he said.