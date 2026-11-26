The apparatus finals featured several impressive individual performances. Sanchit Srivastava displayed his versatility and technical precision to win gold in the floor exercise and parallel bars. Maharashtra's Gaurang Haldankar delivered a strong routine to top the still rings, while Dhwji Shah won the vault. Services' Jaswin showed his skill on the pommel horse, and Manipur's Md Mukhtadir Alibukhs produced a winning performance on the horizontal bar.