Housewives seek relief from rising prices in Union Budget

Kesavarapu also highlighted the need for tax relief for middle-class families, noting that increased disposable income would help households better manage education costs, healthcare expenses, and day-to-day needs. According to her, measures aimed at easing the tax burden would directly benefit families struggling with inflation.



On healthcare, she said housewives are expecting improved health insurance schemes, better hospital facilities, and affordable medicines. She urged the government to ensure that public healthcare becomes more accessible and cost-effective for ordinary families.

