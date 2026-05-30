Sarthak Siddhant questions OSM tender award process, seeks transparency



"The first discrepancy is that in the old tender, there were three clauses of poor performance, that the service... like the service provider, which happens to be Coempt, would be disqualified if they have poor performance. But in the new RFP, it was totally wiped out," Sidhant said.

He further highlighted changes in clauses related to blacklisting, financial qualification limits, CMMI levels, and project criteria that allegedly favoured the Edu Tech provider over industry giant TCS.



Asked why he pursued this research, Sidhant said, "I was working with Nisarg Adhikari, who is the ethical hacker. I was working with him, and he told me about Coempt, so that made my interest go into Coempt, and then I worked with the other journalists. So it was a collective effort, and I found some information on my own, and then I published it all in my blog."



On whether his work could lead to reforms, Sidhant expressed cautious optimism. "I am hopeful that CBSE will answer my questions. I have raised important questions through my blog. I hope CBSE will ensure transparency over the tender system. I hope the government of India also ensures that the tender system, the procurement websites, all are transparent, the data should be easily downloadable, and the more journalists, the more media houses should report on this," he said.