Honouring women cricketers: A new milestone in Visakhapatnam

Sunday, October 12, marked a historic day for women’s cricket as Australia’s Alyssa Healy led the greatest run chase in women’s one-day cricket against India at Visakhapatnam’s YSR Reddy Andhra Cricket Association-VDCA stadium. The match, part of the Women’s World Cup, began with a tribute to legendary women cricketers by naming a stand after former India captain Mithali Raj and a gate after Andhra Pradesh and India wicketkeeper-batter R Kalpana, a rare honour in India.

Recognising pioneers

This naming marks only the third instance in India where stadium facilities have been dedicated to women cricketers, following gates named after Anjum Chopra at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla in 2017 and a stand for Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. Such gestures honour the pioneers who advanced women’s cricket despite limited resources.

Calls for greater recognition

Despite progress, advocates like selector Venkatacher Kalpana and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana have urged more recognition, pointing to overlooked legends like Shantha Rangaswamy and Diana Edulji. Former players have also petitioned the Mumbai Cricket Association to honor Edulji with a stand.

The Women’s World Cup has seen increased attendance, reflecting the rising fame of women’s cricket. As the tournament progresses toward the semifinals, there is hope that the Indian cricket board and state units will expand this inclusive trend of honoring women cricketers through naming facilities.