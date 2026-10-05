Hong Kong university's research with TGTE on Tamil statehood raises questions over China's role in Sri Lanka: Report

Colombo: A Hong Kong university is set to conduct a research project in collaboration with the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) on the establishment of an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka, triggering a debate over whether China is using the issue to pressure Colombo, a report said.

According to a report in the Sri Lankan news portal Ceylon News 24, the project came to light through a job advertisement published by the Faculty of Law at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) to recruit a Postdoctoral Fellow.