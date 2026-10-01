Hollywood star Sharon Stone traces early pregnancy directly to absence of teenage sex education

The 68-year-old actress said, "Because when I tell you no one… my parents thought it was the freshman 15, no clue. No one told me this is how you have your period, this is what a Tampax does. Look, they didn’t test tampons on human blood until 2026. They tested female hormones on men because it was more consistent. And now we don’t want to give women care, we want to prosecute women for having a miscarriage? What kind of bulls*** is this?".