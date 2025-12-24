Holidays are for rest, not special classes: TN Minister Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: Schools should not conduct special classes during holidays, as vacations are meant for students to rest and recover mentally, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday.

“Holidays are for students’ mental rejuvenation. Special classes during leave days will only put mental pressure on children,” he said, adding that the instruction must be strictly followed.

The Minister was speaking to reporters after attending a function organised in Tiruchy to mark the birthday of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, during which awards were presented to school teachers and college professors for excellence in education.