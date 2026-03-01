Holi - festival of colours!!

Streets glow bright with bonfires high,

Winter fades in flames so grand.

Holika’s tale lights up the sky,

Night belongs to us, hand in hand.

Spring bursts free.

Colours fly in vibrant streams,

Red and blue on every face.

Friends unite in playful dreams,

Laughter fills this sacred space.

Hearts connect.

Drums echo deep, we dance and chase,

Sweets tempt with sugary delight.

Pichkaris splash in wild embrace,

Moments captured, pure and bright.

Pure fun.

Krishna’s play inspires our mirth,

Love blooms amid the colorful storm.

Crushes spark in hues of earth,

Forgiveness heals what once was torn.

New beginnings.

Dusk arrives, but joy remains,

Echoes linger in the evening air.

Holi’s spirit breaks all chains,

Carrying colors everywhere.

Forever alive.