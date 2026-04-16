How Madhya Pradesh built a 29-medal hockey pipeline in 16 years

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Hockey Madhya Pradesh has established itself as one of the most consistent performers at the Hockey India National Championships, securing 29 medals across categories over the last 16 years.

According to a release, the state's continued strength at the grassroots level was recently on display as both the men's and women's teams clinched Silver medals at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026, further underlining the depth of its development pathway.

Over the last 16 years, Madhya Pradesh's structured grassroots and academy-led development system has translated into consistent success at the Hockey India National Championships.

The state has secured an impressive 23 medals in the women's competitions and 6 in the men's, underlining the depth and continuity of its development programme.

The women's programme has been particularly strong. Madhya Pradesh's Junior Women team has won 6 medals (3 Gold, 3 Silver), while the Sub Junior Women team has claimed 10 medals (3 Gold, 5 Silver, 2 Bronze), reflecting sustained success at the entry and development levels.

At the senior level, the Senior Women's team has also made its mark with 7 medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze), including title triumphs in 2021 and 2023, highlighting the continuity of talent transitioning from grassroots to the senior stage.

On the men's side, Madhya Pradesh has also built a promising record, securing 6 medals (2 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze) across categories. The Junior Men team has won 2 medals (1 Gold, 1 Bronze), the Sub Junior Men team has claimed 3 medals (1 Gold, 2 Silver), while the Senior Men team opened its account with a Silver medal in 2025.

Most recently, both the men's and women's teams clinched Silver medals at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026, further underlining the strength of the state's pipeline, the release said.

This sustained performance across age-group competitions has ensured a strong progression of players through the ranks.

The impact of this system is also reflected at the international level, with players such as Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma in the men's setup, and Sushila Chanu and Ishika Chaudhary in the women's setup, all having come through or trained within the Madhya Pradesh academy system.

The depth of this system is further evident in the number of players who have spent significant time within the academy setup. Players such as Preeti have been long-term products of the system, while Jyoti Singh continues to be part of the academy structure.

Notably, Paramjeet Singh, a veteran coach with decades of experience, has been instrumental in shaping the Madhya Pradesh Women's Hockey Academy into a leading talent hub.

He played a key role in developing multiple players who featured in India's squad at the Rio 2016 Olympics, ending a 36-year Olympic absence, and was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in 2016.

Speaking on the development journey of the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (MPHA), Paramjeet stated, "We are deeply grateful to Yashodhara Raje Scindia Ji for her vision and sustained efforts in establishing and strengthening the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. Since 2006, the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy has focused on building a structured and inclusive development system that continues to evolve."

"While earlier there was a reliance on players from outside regions, our emphasis has been on identifying and nurturing talent from within the state. What sets MPHA apart is that even children without prior exposure to hockey are given an opportunity to train and grow within a professional setup. We have ensured access to world-class facilities, quality equipment, scientific training methods, and proper nutrition," he added.

Meanwhile, Hockey Madhya Pradesh Secretary Lok Bahadur also shared his thoughts on the academy's rise over the years and said, "Hockey Madhya Pradesh's growth is a result of a truly collective effort across the state. With our operations led from Jabalpur, we have built a system that works closely with districts across Madhya Pradesh, where talent is first identified and nurtured before progressing into our academies in Bhopal and Gwalior."