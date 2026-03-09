Hitting the right notes, 12-year-old Ganga makes waves with ‘Tharangam’

KOTTAYAM: The soothing sounds from her violin pierced the quiet of the night, the 12-year-old Ganga Sasidharan, commanded the instrument and the stage, at the Neendoor Bhagavathy temple, Kottayam.

The strings responded to her adept touch with precision, producing music that was at times serene, at times brisk, but thoroughly alluring. The performance was more than just a concert; it was a milestone, marking the 500th stage of the young talent in just three years.