History lessons: Uttarakhand schools to dedicate Saturdays to 'Golden Past' of hill kingdoms

Dehradun: In a move aimed at connecting the younger generation with the state's rich historical tapestry, the Uttarakhand government has launched a new initiative to integrate the legacy of regional rulers into the school curriculum. Starting this week, students across the state will spend their final academic period every Saturday learning about the valiant stories and contributions of historical figures who shaped the region's past.

The initiative, directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, focuses on legendary monarchs such as Vasudev Katyuri, Kanakpal, Ajaypal, Pradyumna Shah, Somchand, and Gyanchand. The directive, issued by the Directorate of Secondary Education, aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes integrating Indian knowledge traditions with value-based education.

"The NEP mandates that history and culture should not be taught merely as a collection of dates and events,-" says Dr Mukul Kumar Sati, Director of Secondary Education.

"Instead, these subjects should become effective tools for fostering inspiration, duty, leadership, national consciousness, and character building among students. "The new directive applies to all government, aided, and private schools across Uttarakhand. To ensure that this history-focused module does not disrupt core subjects, schools have been instructed to dedicate the last 30 minutes of every Saturday for classes 6 to 12 to these sessions. We want this information to be presented in a simple, engaging manner,-" Dr. Sati added.

To keep students involved, schools will organize quiz competitions periodically to foster healthy competition, and top performers will be rewarded. The educational modules will highlight key historical milestones. Students will learn about Kanakpal, who laid the foundation of the Garhwal dynasty in the 9th century, and King Ajaypal, who unified the 52 'Garhs' (fortresses) of Garhwal in the 14th century to create a powerful state. The curriculum will also cover the military resistance of Pradyumna Shah against Gorkha invasions in the 18th century, as well as the administrative reforms brought by the Chand dynasty in Kumaon, including the exploits of King Baz Bahadur Chand and the governance of Gyanchand.

To monitor the success of the program, the Education Department has put a strict review mechanism in place. Block-level Education Officers, Deputy Education Officers, and District Education Officers (DEOs) and Chief Education Officers (CEOs) will conduct monthly reviews of the program. They are mandated to report the progress directly to the directorate, ensuring that the legacy of these historic figures is effectively passed down to the next generation.