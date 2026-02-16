Tribal youth conclave in Agartala underscores path to Viksit Bharat



The conclave was followed by a massive rally in the heart of the city, reflecting not merely a numerical show of strength but a disciplined and ideologically driven mission focused on the empowerment of Janajati students. From the open stage, tribal student leaders articulated their aspirations, concerns, and long-term vision for their communities. Discussions centred on access to quality education, preservation of indigenous identity and culture, leadership development, and meaningful participation in nation-building, with the overall tone of the programme remaining confident, forward-looking, and rooted in collective progress.

The inaugural session was graced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, whose presence added institutional significance to the gathering. Among other distinguished dignitaries present were Kamlesh Singh, Meghalaya Prant Sangathan Mantri and National Secretary, along with Northeast Kshetriya Nagar Mantri Kamal Nayan and State Organising Secretary Tushar Bhowmik.



Leaders of ABVP emphasised that without the development of Janajati communities, the vision of overall national progress would remain incomplete, calling upon students to combine academic excellence with national responsibility. In his address, Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked ABVP for organising such a disciplined and large-scale event and highlighted the vision of "One Tripura," stating that it would accelerate the process of achieving a developed India.

