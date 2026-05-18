Norway looks to strengthen partnership as Narendra Modi arrives in Oslo

Oslo: In a historic milestone for bilateral diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Oslo on Monday, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has visited the Scandinavian nation in 43 years. Arriving for a two-day official tour following his engagements in Sweden, PM Modi's visit constitutes the crucial fourth leg of his ongoing five-nation international tour, aimed at comprehensively revitalising India-Norway strategic and economic relations.



Demonstrating a unique diplomatic gesture that underscored the significance of the visit, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, was personally present on the tarmac to receive the Indian leader.



The high-profile welcoming delegation at the airport also featured Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, India's Ambassador to Norway, Gloria Gangte, alongside several other high-ranking dignitaries.

Reflecting the mutual excitement surrounding the visit, PM Jonas Gahr Store took to social media to personally welcome the Indian premier. In a post on X, the Prime Minister of Norway stated, "Welcome to Norway, Prime Minister @narendramodi. It marks a historic moment: the first visit by India's Prime Minister in over 40 years. I look forward to how Norway, the Nordics, and India can strengthen cooperation on trade, green transition, and our common global challenges."