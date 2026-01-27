'Historic leap in India's global economic journey:' UP CM hails India-EU FTA

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the conclusion of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union, describing the development as a "historic leap" in India's global economic journey.



In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that this strategic pact unlocks export potential worth nearly Rs 6.41 lakh crore for labour-intensive sectors.



He further stated that the trade deal has become a blueprint for shared prosperity and a stronger, 'Atmanirbhar' India.