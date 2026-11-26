New Delhi: Renowned historian Rashid Khalidi draws on his family's multi-generational stories to offer a concise account on Palestine in his latest book -- from the British occupation to Israel's ongoing colonial war.
Adapted from his bestseller "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine", the new edition "Palestine: A Short History" takes readers on a journey to look beyond the headlines and discover the history of a land shaped by generations of conflict, memory and resistance.
The Edward Said Chair Emeritus in Arab Studies at Columbia University says the history of Palestine is personal. "My family lived it. My family lives it."
"The al-Khalidi family has walked the streets of Jerusalem for more than a thousand years. There have been al-Khalidis in this storied city since the seventh century: That's before the Chinese invented gunpowder; before the Vikings invaded Europe; and about when the indigenous people of what is now the American South first began to settle and cultivate land," he writes.
The book, he says, looks at six declarations of war against Palestine -- from the 1917 issuance of the Balfour Declaration, which decided the fate of Palestine, to Israel's siege of the Gaza Strip starting in the early 2000s.
Besides examining the roles of Israel and the US, among others, Khalidi also takes a critical look at the strategic missteps and the Palestinian leadership over the decades.
He argues there will be no resolution of this struggle until the people of Israel and Palestine get beyond long-held beliefs -- one held by Israelis that "Palestinians are not a people with national rights, and that they are the sole victims" and the other by Palestinians that "because Zionism is a colonial project (which it is), Jewish Israelis are not 'real' people and that they do not have national rights".
These entrenched beliefs need to be dispelled in order for meaningful and lasting change to occur, he writes in the book, published by Profile Books and distributed in India by Hachette.
"Both sides also will need to understand that any resolution of the conflict will fail if it is not squarely based on the principle of equality. Absolute equality of human, personal, civil, political, and national rights must be enshrined in whatever future scheme is ultimately accepted by the two societies," he suggests.
This will require the reconsideration of privileges for Israelis based on the supremacy of one people over another, he says, adding this is a high-sounding recommendation but nothing else will address the core of the problem or will it be sustainable and lasting.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.