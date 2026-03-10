Historian of social change

One of Professor Panikkar’s important public contributions was his defence of secular and critical historiography. In Communalism in India: History, Politics and Culture and in numerous essays, he argued that communalism should be understood not merely as religious sentiment but as a modern political ideology.

He consistently maintained that history should not be used to manufacture political identities or reduce the past to civilisational conflict. For him, secularism was not the denial of religion but a democratic framework for regulating power in a plural society. At moments when the writing of history itself became a subject of political contestation, he remained a thoughtful and steady voice for methodological rigour and critical inquiry.

Beyond his scholarly work, Professor Panikkar also played a significant institutional role. As chairperson of the Kerala State Higher Education Council, he contributed to discussions on educational policy and the relationship between academic work and social responsibility. He believed that scholarship should not remain confined to academic forums. His writings in newspapers, public lectures and policy engagements reflected a scholar attentive to the wider responsibilities of intellectual life.