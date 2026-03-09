Historian and formar VC of Sree Sankaracharya University K. N. Panikkar passes away at 90

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted historian and public intellectual K. N. Panikkar passed away here on Monday. He was 90.

He breathed his last at a private hospital here, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Panikkar was widely regarded as one of India’s most respected historians and a powerful voice in defence of secular and progressive scholarship.

Over the decades, he emerged not only as a distinguished academic but also as a cultural activist, educationist, and public intellectual whose writings shaped debates on history, society and politics in modern India.

During his long academic career, Panikkar held several key positions in Kerala’s higher education and research institutions.