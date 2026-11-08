Fadnavis pays tribute to Pu La Deshpande on birth anniversary



Extending his tribute, the Chief Minister remembered Deshpande as the state's much-loved humourist and a gifted Marathi litterateur, playwright, musician and director.



Deshpande, affectionately known as 'Pu La' among his admirers, occupies a special place in Marathi literature and performing arts. His work spanned several creative fields, including literature, theatre, music and cinema. He was widely appreciated for his distinctive humour, observations on everyday life and ability to connect with audiences through his writing and performances.



His literary contributions include humorous essays, novels, plays, travelogues and character sketches that captured the nuances of Marathi society and everyday experiences. His writing, known for its wit, warmth and keen understanding of human behaviour, continues to enjoy popularity among readers.