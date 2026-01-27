PM Modi wishes Meghalaya Chief Minister on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on his birthday, lauding his dedication to the people of his state.



The PM took to X, saying, "Birthday wishes to Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma Ji. His efforts to fulfil the aspirations of Meghayala's people are noteworthy. I pray for his long life and good health. @SangmaConrad"

CM Sangma also thanked him for the wishes, quoting the original PM post, "Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji for your blessings. May God bless you"