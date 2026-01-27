PM Modi wishes Meghalaya Chief Minister on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on his birthday, lauding his dedication to the people of his state.
The PM took to X, saying, "Birthday wishes to Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma Ji. His efforts to fulfil the aspirations of Meghayala's people are noteworthy. I pray for his long life and good health. @SangmaConrad"
https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2015982166703026494?s=20
CM Sangma also thanked him for the wishes, quoting the original PM post, "Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji for your blessings. May God bless you"
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also extended greetings on the day, posting, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Meghalaya CM Shri Conrad K Sangma ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!"
https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/2016005548333023466?s=20
Along with that, Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also posted a congratulatory post, praising Sangma's leadership and hailing the progress of Meghalaya under him.
"Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri @SangmaConrad. Under his leadership and guidance the state is scaling new heights of progress & prosperity. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his good health and long life.", the post read.
National People's Party chief Conrad K Sangma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term in March 2023. Along with him, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, in Shillong.
In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with the support of 45 MLAs, including two of the BJP, staked a claim to form the government in the state. Sangma's NPP won 26 seats in the Assembly elections and formed the government as the chief minister for a second consecutive term.
Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2, 2025.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.