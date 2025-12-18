'Hiring surges 23% in 2025 as India prepares for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026'
Bengaluru: India's job market closed 2025 on a strong note, recording a +23% year-on-year increase in hiring activity, according to the foundit insights tracker (fit) by leading jobs and talent platform, foundit.
This surge reflects robust employer confidence, steady recruitment across major industries, and the rising prominence of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as strategic talent hubs. However, growth in the second half of the year moderated to +4% over six months, indicating a shift toward more calibrated, productivity-led hiring.
"2025 shaped up as a year of strong expansion but disciplined hiring. We witnessed the decentralisation of talent, with Tier-2 hubs becoming operational anchors for tech, BFSI, logistics and retail," said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit. "As we head into 2026, demand for AI-ready skills, strategic leadership, and mid-career digital talent will keep momentum high despite measured intake in some sectors."
HIRING TRENDS FOR 2025
NPOs, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Industries (YoY)
With 24 out of 27 industries reporting a surge in recruitment activity over the past year, the data points to a broad-based revival in hiring sentiment.
Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) emerged as the fastest-growing sector, with hiring up 55% YoY, reflecting rising demand for impact-led roles
Consumer Electronics (+53%) and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (+45%) saw strong momentum, driven by manufacturing expansion and healthcare demand
Core sectors such as Manufacturing (+39%), Logistics & Transportation (+37%), and Construction & Engineering (+34%) recorded steady growth, signalling infrastructure and supply-chain strength
Services-led sectors including Media & Entertainment (+36%), Retail (+34%), and BFSI (+27%) continued to expand alongside consumer demand and digital adoption
Beyond the headline growth sectors, this momentum underscores how India's job market is being powered by a mix of impact-led roles, manufacturing expansion and digital-first business models reflecting a labour market that is not just recovering but evolving at speed.
Senior Management and IT Lead India's Functional Hiring Growth
With 11 of 13 functions reporting sustained annual growth, 2025 marks a clear revival in demand for specialised and leadership talent. Senior Management and IT roles are seeing the strongest momentum, driven by digital transformation, strategic expansion and the rise of AI-enabled business models.
Senior Management roles saw the strongest growth at +39% YoY, highlighting demand for strategic and transformation leadership
IT hiring rose 30% YoY, supported by digital modernisation and AI-led initiatives
Corporate support functions recorded healthy growth, led by HR & Admin (+33%) and Finance & Accounting (+25%)
Sales & Business Development (+23%) remained resilient as companies focused on revenue and market expansion
Creative and specialist roles, including Marketing & Communications (+14%) and Legal (+12%), saw steady but selective hiring
The surge in mid-to-senior level hiring across HR, Finance and Sales indicates that companies are prioritising experienced professionals who can steer execution, strengthen governance and accelerate technology adoption in a rapidly evolving market.
Tier-2 Cities Lead India's Next Wave of Job Market Growth
India's job market in 2025 shows strong geographic momentum, with Tier-2 cities like Coimbatore and Ahmedabad emerging as high-growth talent hubs.
Tier-2 cities emerged as high-growth talent hubs, led by Coimbatore (+24%) and Ahmedabad (+19%), reflecting decentralised hiring strategies
Bengaluru (+23%) and Hyderabad (+21%) continued to anchor national hiring, driven by tech, manufacturing, and BFSI demand
Mumbai (+22%) and Pune (+19%) reinforced their strength in finance, consumer-facing, and enterprise roles
Overall, 2025 saw hiring momentum spread beyond traditional metros, signalling a more distributed and cost-optimised talent model.
The varied growth patterns across cities reflect a more distributed hiring landscape, with companies widening their talent search beyond traditional metros to support scale and regional market penetration.