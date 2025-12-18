'Hiring surges 23% in 2025 as India prepares for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026'

Bengaluru: India's job market closed 2025 on a strong note, recording a +23% year-on-year increase in hiring activity, according to the foundit insights tracker (fit) by leading jobs and talent platform, foundit.

This surge reflects robust employer confidence, steady recruitment across major industries, and the rising prominence of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as strategic talent hubs. However, growth in the second half of the year moderated to +4% over six months, indicating a shift toward more calibrated, productivity-led hiring.



"2025 shaped up as a year of strong expansion but disciplined hiring. We witnessed the decentralisation of talent, with Tier-2 hubs becoming operational anchors for tech, BFSI, logistics and retail," said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit. "As we head into 2026, demand for AI-ready skills, strategic leadership, and mid-career digital talent will keep momentum high despite measured intake in some sectors."



HIRING TRENDS FOR 2025



NPOs, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Industries (YoY)



With 24 out of 27 industries reporting a surge in recruitment activity over the past year, the data points to a broad-based revival in hiring sentiment.

