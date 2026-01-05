Hiring irregularities at Visva-Bharati, alleges email to PM Modi

According to the complainants, the final merit list for non-academic and administrative permanent positions was not uploaded on the university’s official website. They alleged that appointment letters were instead issued through personal email IDs, bypassing established recruitment procedures. While details of appointments to several non-academic posts, including Registrar, Director of Studies and Director of the Publication Division, were made public, no information regarding the merit list for Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar (General) posts has been disclosed so far.