Hiring expands beyond metros as tier II, III cities gain ground: Report

"Tier II and III cities are no longer being viewed simply as alternatives to metros; they are increasingly becoming strategic talent markets in their own right. With a significant majority of organisations already increasing hiring from these locations and more than half expecting this trend to become the dominant hiring model over the next three years, the opportunity is clearly moving from cost arbitrage to long-term workforce strategy. The next priority will be strengthening infrastructure and building specialised skills to support this growth," Genius HRTech chairman R P Yadav added.