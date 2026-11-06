CSIR-IITR, Hingoli institute collaborate on turmeric research

Hingoli: An agreement has been signed between the Balasaheb Thackeray Haridra (Turmeric) Research and Training Centre, Basmat, and the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR), Lucknow, to promote scientific research on turmeric and help farmers get better returns, officials said.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Lucknow on Thursday, a government release said.
Hingoli is Maharashtra's leading turmeric producing district, with around 44,882 hectares under turmeric cultivation in 2026, according to recent Agriculture department figures.
Through this collaboration, research will be conducted on curcumin and other medicinal properties of Hingoli turmeric, the release said, adding that it will also help test its quality and safety as per international standards, making it easier to enter global markets.
The partnership would also focus on developing value-added products such as medicines, health supplements and cosmetics from turmeric.
The MoU was signed during the 62nd annual celebration of CSIR-IITR in Lucknow. The programme was chaired by Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR. Turmeric research centre chairman Hemant Patil, former Union Minister Dr Anantkumar Hegde and CSIR-IITR Director Dr Bhaskar Narayan were among those present, the release said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.