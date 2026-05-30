Hindustan group hosts faculty programme on entrepreneurship, medtech research

CHENNAI: Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) organised a faculty development programme focused on entrepreneurship, MedTech, and interdisciplinary research, bringing together academicians and researchers from management, engineering, healthcare, and executive education disciplines.

Held under the banner of the Global Knowledge Exchange Series for Faculty Excellence, the programme was organised by the HITS School of Management in association with the Office of International Affairs at the institution's Guindy campus.

The event featured sessions by Prof Kevin Fynn, Emeritus Professor at Curtin University, Australia, and Prof Paisarn Muneesawang of Mahidol University, Thailand.

Fynn spoke on academic entrepreneurship, commercialisation of research, and industry-academia collaboration, highlighting the evolving role of universities in innovation and technology development.

Muneesawang's session focused on digital healthcare ecosystems, telemedicine, healthcare analytics, artificial intelligence in healthcare, and interdisciplinary approaches to research.

Discussions during the programme centred on entrepreneurship education, healthcare digitalisation, MedTech innovation, international collaborations, and partnerships between academia and industry.

Participants also deliberated on research and innovation initiatives, including Tamil Nadu's University Research Park programme and the Centre's Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme.

Dr S Priya, Director of the HITS School of Management, highlighted the growing importance of collaboration across disciplines, noting that innovation increasingly emerges at the intersection of management, healthcare, engineering, analytics, policy, and entrepreneurship.

The programme concluded with faculty interactions, open-house discussions, and deliberations on potential collaborations and joint research initiatives.