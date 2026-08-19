Sports quota admission row puts Hindu College Principal under pressure

New Delhi: The Hindu College Staff Association on Monday passed an unequivocal resolution expressing "no-confidence" in the college Principal following allegations of admission irregularities under the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quotas in select departments of the college.

The resolution was adopted during an emergency meeting convened by the Staff Association on August 18 at the college Staff Room to address reports of serious problems surrounding the admission process under the designated quotas.

"The Hindu College Staff Association in its emergent meeting on 18.08.2026, 1 PM, Staff Room, RESOLVED the following: The House expresses its dismay at the evidently dubious role that the Principal of our college played in facilitating Sports and ECA over-admissions in select departments, despite the University's admission of the same as being inadvertent. The Principal tricked, misled and pressurised the college's statutory bodies in spite of their flagging of the error, and completed the admissions through gross procedural violations. The House, therefore, unequivocally condemns the Principal for her inability to uphold the issues flagged by our Staff members which were as per rules/regulations and stipulations of the University. The House expresses no confidence on the Principal," said the Hindu.



The college's staff association further demanded an enquiry into the admission irregularities matter.

"The House demands that an impartial enquiry be instituted to probe the matters of rule-violation and the possible corrupt practices involved. It further resolves to hold press conferences, reaching out to the media to flag the wrongdoings, and write to higher authorities regarding the same," added the Hindu college.



Earlier, Delhi University on August 19 ordered the recovery of advance increments given to PhD and MPhil degree holders who acquired their degrees after January 1, 2016, a move that has garnered strong opposition from the faculty.