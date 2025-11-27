Hindi-medium MBBS in Chhattisgarh finds few takers among students

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government’s push to introduce a Hindi-medium MBBS course has met with what officials describe as “indifferent and lukewarm” response from students who are inclined to study the course in a language they are comfortable with, reports Ejaz Kaiser of The New Indian Express.

Although the scheme was announced with fanfare last year, none of the 10 government medical colleges in the state has begun Hindi-medium classes even after the new academic session opened in September.

Officials say the core issue is not eligibility but willingness. “The issue is not of taking admission in an MBBS course in the Hindi medium but of nurturing interest to pursue MBBS in that language.

Around 70 students admitted to MBBS courses are usually from a Hindi-speaking background in the state. But there are difficulties with opting for Hindi, so the students are not taking an interest.

The books in Hindi are available in the medical college, but students are not keen,” Dr U S Paikra, Director (Medical Education), told this newspaper. He added that those who complete MBBS in Hindi may face hurdles when they move on to postgraduate studies conducted entirely in English.

According to officials, no student has applied for the Hindi-medium track this year. Last year, only two or three students expressed interest, far too few to run separate classes. “So the plan of starting Hindi-medium classes in MBBS was dropped.