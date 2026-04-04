‘Hindi imposition in disguise': Stalin slams Centre over ‘Three-Language Policy'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Union government and the CBSE over the proposed implementation of the three-language policy from Class 6 in the 2026–27 academic year, terming it a "politically motivated move" that undermines India's linguistic diversity.

The policy, introduced under the National Education Policy 2020, has drawn strong opposition from Tamil Nadu, which has consistently resisted any form of compulsory Hindi learning.