BLW celebrates Rajbhasha Pakhwada with Hindi elocution competition

Varanasi: Under the guidance of General Manager, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Ashutosh Pant, a Hindi Elocution Competition was organised on Tuesday at BLW Inter College as part of the Rajbhasha Pakhwada.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp before Goddess Saraswati by the School Coordinator, Dharamveer Singh, Senior Translator Gururajan, and the teaching staff.



The competition was organised with the objective of promoting the Official Language Hindi and developing interest and enthusiasm for Hindi among students. The topics of the competition were “Hindi The Carrier of Unity in Diversity” and “Hindi is not merely a language; it is the soul of our culture.”

Students from Classes 9 to 12 enthusiastically participated in the competition. Through their speeches, the participants effectively highlighted the strength, warmth, cultural richness and values associated with the Hindi language.



On the occasion, renowned personalities of Hindi literature, including Tulsidas, Kabirdas, Munshi Premchand and Bharatendu Harishchandra, were remembered.