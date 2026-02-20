Amit Shah at Rajbhasha meet: Hindi and regional languages are ‘two sisters’, no room for conflict

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said there can never be a conflict between Hindi and regional languages, describing them as "two sisters of the same mother."

Addressing the Joint Regional Official Language Conference (Rajbhasha Sammelan) for the Eastern, North-Eastern and Northern Regions in Agartala, Shah said promoting Hindi ultimately strengthens all languages and fosters unity in India's diverse linguistic landscape, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to encourage the use and learning of India's rich linguistic heritage.

He said, "There can never be a conflict between Hindi and local languages because they are two sisters of the same mother... Hindi is the friend of all languages. When Hindi is promoted, all languages become stronger."

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the entire country stands strong with the resolve to move forward by learning and adopting its own language," he added.

Shah inaugurated the Joint Regional Official Language or Rajbhasha Conference of the East, North-East and North regions today at the Indoor hall of the International Fair Complex in Hapania.

Earlier in the day, Shah praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's development record in Assam, asserting that what the Congress party could not achieve in fifty years, the BJP accomplished in just ten.

Addressing a public gathering in Silchar, Shah highlighted the government's infrastructure achievements, noting that in the last five years, Assam witnessed 14 kilometres of road constructed daily, hundreds of bridges completed and four major new bridges inaugurated.

"Congress ruled for years, but it did nothing for the development of Assam. What Congress could not do in fifty years, we did in ten years. In the last five years, 14 kilometres of road have been built in Assam every day... Almost hundreds, thousands of bridges were built, and four big new bridges," Shah said.

The Rajbhasha Sammelan in Agartala brought together officials from the East, North-East, and North regions, focusing on strategies to implement the official language policy while promoting regional languages, highlighting India's unique linguistic plurality.