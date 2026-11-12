Himachal primary teachers defer protest rally after talks with Education Director

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Association has postponed its proposed protest demonstration and mass rally scheduled to be held in Dharamshala on November 15 following a positive outcome of talks with the Director of Elementary Education, officials said on November 11.



However, the association has decided to continue its chain hunger strike in Shimla, which entered its 109th day on Wednesday, until its demands receive formal approval from the state government and are implemented on the ground.



The meeting was held with Director of Elementary Education Ashish Kohli following directions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.