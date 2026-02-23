Himcahal govt to launch scheme to tackle malnutrition

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has planned to launch the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) with an outlay of Rs 207.11 crore to strengthen women and child healthcare services and combat malnutrition in the state.

The scheme aims to provide high-quality protein, essential calories and vital micronutrients to children below six years of age as well as to pregnant women and lactating mothers. It would benefit 2,99,488 eligible beneficiaries across the state, a statement issued here on Monday said.